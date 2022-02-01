Robert Kraft Releases Glowing Statement On Tom Brady After Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft celebrated Tom Brady’s contributions to the New England Patriots after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement Tuesday.

The Patriots owner showered Brady with praise in a team-released statement, noting how he helped transform New England into an NFL juggernaut.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Kraft said. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated.”

A privilege to watch and a dream come true.



Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Kraft went on to list some of Brady’s notable accomplishments, including setting “nearly every NFL career passing record,” winning seven Super Bowls, playing in three more and failing to reach the playoffs in just one of his 20 seasons as a starter.

“In a team sport like football,” Kraft continued, “it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.”

Brady played his first 20 seasons in New England before leaving for Tampa Bay, where he spent his final two campaigns. Though Kraft has said multiple times that he wished Brady would have finished his career as a Patriot, his admiration and appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB endured.