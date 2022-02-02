Robert Williams, Dennis Schröder Upgraded For Celtics Vs. Hornets

Both players are expected to play for Boston

by

Two players who were game-time decisions will be available for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Both Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder have been cleared to play after initially being listed as probable.

Williams was listed with big toe soreness on his right foot on the injury report, while Schröder was dealing with right Achilles tendinopathy.

Head coach Ime Udoka in his pregame press conference said the players would be evaluated after going through pre-game warmups, and it looks like everything went well.

The Celtics and Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

