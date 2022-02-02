Robert Williams, Dennis Schröder Upgraded For Celtics Vs. Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

Two players who were game-time decisions will be available for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Both Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder have been cleared to play after initially being listed as probable.

Williams was listed with big toe soreness on his right foot on the injury report, while Schröder was dealing with right Achilles tendinopathy.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Dennis Schroder and Rob Williams will go through their pregame routines and are both expected to play, per Coach Udoka.https://t.co/pVGmKwiT8I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2022

Head coach Ime Udoka in his pregame press conference said the players would be evaluated after going through pre-game warmups, and it looks like everything went well.

The Celtics and Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.