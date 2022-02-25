Russell Wilson’s Social Media Profiles No Longer Have Any Seahawks Mentions

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson made the social media move that will have fans questioning everything.

The quarterback scrubbed his Instagram and Twitter of any mention of the Seattle Seahawks, the team he’s spent his entire 10-year NFL career with. Wilson also has changed his picture a few times on Twitter. One from his prep school football days and the most recent change is one with his wife, Ciara, and their children.

@JPFinlayNBCS this mean anything? Russ changed his pic from a Sea pic to when he played in VA ? pic.twitter.com/W8SztNtxkY — Nick@Nite (@slick_nickk3) February 22, 2022

Wilson very well may want a change of scenery after Seattle went 7-10 and finished last in the NFC West this past season. There’s also been plenty of reported turmoil between the QB and team, with reports surfacing last year that he was unhappy with the organization.

The Seahawks, as it stands, still have the best odds to have Wilson under center in 2022, but we’ll see if this social media change will lead to changes in the odds.