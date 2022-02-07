Saints’ Alvin Kamara Arrested In Las Vegas Hours After Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Alvin Kamara began his Sunday representing the New Orleans Saints and the NFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl. He ended it in jail after he was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

LVMPD tweeted a press release Sunday night with details of the incident and a call for information from the public. According to the document, police officers on Saturday were called to an area hospital to assist a person reporting a battery that took place at a night club on the Las Vegas Strip.

Detectives identified Kamara as the suspect and took him into custody “without incident” on Sunday.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Based on that timeline, he was taken into custody after he played in the Pro Bowl.

If convicted, Kamara could face anywhere from one year to 15 years in prison, depending on the severity of the battery, according to the Las Vegas Defense Group. Per the law firm, substantial bodily harm is characterized as “fractured bones, cuts requiring stitches, damaged organs, paralysis, serious burns” and more, while “shooting, stabbing, strangling, poisoning” and others are listed among examples of battery.