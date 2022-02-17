Seiya Suzuki Projections More Reason Red Sox Should Be In On Japanese Star

NESN Logo Sign In

If and when the 2022 Major League Baseball season gets going, the Red Sox have at least one glaring roster hole that needs filling.

If Boston wants to build on an encouraging campaign, they’ll likely need to add an impact outfielder to round out its roster. Trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers is the impetus for that need, and making Jackie Bradley Jr. an everyday outfielder probably isn’t the best play given his offensive inconsistency.

The eventual end of the lockout — whenever that happens — should spur a rush of activity. The fascinating future of Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki tops the list of intrigue once business resumes. Boston unsurprisingly is among the teams tied to the free agent outfielder.

Just how much of an impact Suzuki can have is impossible to know. Japanese players have had varying levels of success upon joining the big leagues. But we do have projection models, and Dan Szymborski at Fangaphs used the ZiPS tool to project the first five seasons of Suzuki’s eventual big league career.

“Projected in a natural park, ZiPS has Suzuki as a better-than-league-average corner outfielder but one who projects below All-Star levels without another step forward.”

The entire story is worth a read, of course, if for no other reason than seeing the general projections that have Suzuki as a 20-home run, 2.5(ish)-WAR player.

What’s even more interesting about the Fangraphs exercise, though, is what Suzuki could mean to teams across the majors. With more ZiPS projections, Fangraphs found the Red Sox’s playoff probability would improve by nearly 10% with Suzuki on the roster in 2022. Only seven other teams saw a greater increase in the projections.