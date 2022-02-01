Shaq Jokingly Scolds Tom Brady For Choosing To Retire

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady finished this season in good health, and given how much he talks about how great of shape he’s in, one has to think the legendary quarterback has more left in the tank.

But we’ll never know, as Brady on Tuesday officially announced he is retiring from the NFL, bringing an end to an illustrious career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady made the announcement on Instagram, and while many were quick to salute the 44-year-old, Shaquille O’Neal gave him a hard time.

“no man get your butt up and do one more year,” the NBA Hall of Famer commented.

Shaq then cleared things up.

“love u bro absolute joy to watch.”

As for what’s next for Brady, he has a bunch of side brands he’s been building up. He’ll likely continue to grow those in the coming years.