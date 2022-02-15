Simone Biles Announces Engagement To Texans Safety Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had herself a pretty good Valentine’s Day.

The four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast on Instagram announced her engagement to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens after nearly two years of dating.

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned the post that included a photo of Owens proposing. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The two met on a dating app and were able to get to know each other a bit more after COVID-19 postponed the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021. Owens was supportive of Biles when she withdrew from several tournaments due to her mental health, and she was just as supportive of Owens when he made his first start for the Texans.

