Social Media Erupts After Trevor Zegras Snubbed In Breakaway Challenge

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Zegras is a wizard with a hockey stick.

The young Anaheim Ducks center took part in the Breakaway Challenge during Friday night’s NHL All-Star Skills Competition and channeled his inner Peter Lafleur for an absolutely insane shot.

Zegras — donning an Average Joes jersey from the movie “Dodgeball” — blindfolded himself and somehow spun around and kept the puck on his stick and found the back of the net.

The description certainly as good as what he actually did.

"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball"



Apparently you can also have disgusting hands, is Trevor Zegras for real with this?! ? @AnaheimDucks #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/s9RwnS9krj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 5, 2022

Somehow Zegras didn’t come away with the crown, and social media wasn’t happy afterward:

How is Hughes ahead of Zegras?!!!! #NHLAllStar — Ortizzle (@DavidKeithOrtiz) February 5, 2022

That was lame too zegras should win this event. — Deja (@ZOMGitsDeja) February 5, 2022

zegras has been robbed of a breakaway championship. — kellen foster (@FosterKellen) February 5, 2022

Zegras scored BLINDFOLDED.



He is second to Jack Hughes. pic.twitter.com/Zprh2XQblz — RMNB (@rmnb) February 5, 2022

Zegras was hands down the best — Brian Bonnesen (@Bonatrons) February 5, 2022

How did Zegras not win that? — Jacob Cheris (@JCheris17) February 5, 2022

The NHL doesn?t deserve Zegras — Dom Renna (@NYRZone) February 5, 2022

Zegras won this already. I don't care what the judges say. Scoring Hughes higher after he took a half a hour to do his is a joke. — Eric Majeski (@LGP_netwolf) February 5, 2022

There?s no way Zegras should not win. No one else in the league could do that move — Noggin (@joshmiller1212) February 5, 2022

You might never see a goal like that again.