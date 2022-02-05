Social Media Erupts After Trevor Zegras Snubbed In Breakaway Challenge

Trevor Zegras is a wizard with a hockey stick.
The young Anaheim Ducks center took part in the Breakaway Challenge during Friday night’s NHL All-Star Skills Competition and channeled his inner Peter Lafleur for an absolutely insane shot.
Zegras — donning an Average Joes jersey from the movie “Dodgeball” — blindfolded himself and somehow spun around and kept the puck on his stick and found the back of the net.
The description certainly as good as what he actually did.
Somehow Zegras didn’t come away with the crown, and social media wasn’t happy afterward:
You might never see a goal like that again.