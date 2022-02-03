Somehow Tom Brady Sits Behind Just Jerry Rice In This Receiving Stat

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady did plenty of great things throughout his NFL career.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon and now rides off into the sunset widely considered the greatest signal-caller to ever step onto a football field.

Brady retires while holding onto the NFL all-time records in passing yards (84,520), completions (7,263), passing touchdowns (624) and likely most important to him, most Super Bowl wins with seven among plenty of other records.

When you play as long as Brady did, there’s sure to be some random stats that pop up and one that may surprise you is the fact that he actually recorded the second-most receiving yards of all-time after the age of 40 just behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

No, you didn’t read that wrong.

This is hilarious to me. The all time list. pic.twitter.com/s70F1lAfEF — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 3, 2022

Maybe Brady was a receiver in a past life, those numbers speak for themselves.