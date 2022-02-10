What Sony Michel Took From Playing For Bill Belichick, With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel might not have lived up to his draft status in New England, but his time with the Patriots still was productive and beneficial for both sides.

Michel, whom New England traded before the start of the 2021 season, is gearing up to play in his second Super Bowl. He and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium.

The Georgia product, taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, ran for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons in New England, the first two of which were spent with Tom Brady as his quarterback. During New England’s playoff run to a championship in Super Bowl LIII, Michel ran for six touchdowns, including the only one scored in the victory over the Rams.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday night, Michel was asked for his thoughts on playing for Bill Belichick, playing alongside Brady and what lessons he took from his tenure in Foxboro.

On playing for Belichick: “Being coached by Bill Belichick made me a better player, in terms of it taught me to be a professional. Me coming into this league young, not really knowing much, being put into that system of doing your job, being a professional, it takes you a long way.”

On playing with Brady: “Being a teammate of Tom Brady, it was a cool experience. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. When you’re around greatness, it only allows you to bring your level of play to higher levels. Grateful to be around (Brady), and it was an honor.”

On what he learned in New England: “The biggest thing that I learned there is preparation, the way you prepare. And it comes in all aspects — off the field, on the field. What are you doing to be the best version of you? And that’s something that I learned there that I basically use the same tactics here.”