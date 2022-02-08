Sophomore Sam Colangelo Doubles Northeastern Lead On Power Play

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies really want their fourth straight Beanpot championship.

The Huskies began their run of Beanpot dominance in 2018 and have won each title since — aside from 2021 when the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 — and opened Monday’s semifinal against Boston College looking like a team that wants more.

Northeastern got on the board midway through the first period thanks to a strike from sophomore forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and doubled their lead in the second on a power play goal from fellow sophomore forward Sam Colangelo.

That’s certainly a strong way to begin a title defense.