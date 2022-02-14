Kanye West, Alongside Antonio Brown, Wears ‘Disguise’ To Super Bowl LVI

Kanye West made a statement, or something, at Super Bowl LVI.
The rapper/producer/fashion designer/Pete Davidson hater/all-around weird guy wore his new “disguise” to Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. West also sat alongside former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, who recently was named president of Donda Sports, one of West’s new business endeavors.
The two showed up on the SoFi Stadium video board during the second quarter.
Before kickoff, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. threw his gloves to West.
We’re not sure what West is trying to accomplish with his new outfit, but if the goal is to draw attention to himself (it is), he absolutely has succeeded.
As for Brown, his NFL future remains unclear. Maybe the Donda Sports thing will work out.
