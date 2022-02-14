Kanye West, Alongside Antonio Brown, Wears ‘Disguise’ To Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

Kanye West made a statement, or something, at Super Bowl LVI.

The rapper/producer/fashion designer/Pete Davidson hater/all-around weird guy wore his new “disguise” to Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. West also sat alongside former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, who recently was named president of Donda Sports, one of West’s new business endeavors.

The two showed up on the SoFi Stadium video board during the second quarter.

Antonio Brown and Kanye at the Super Bowl ?



(via @djskee) pic.twitter.com/cJCYChgooG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Before kickoff, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. threw his gloves to West.

OBJ threw Kanye his gloves before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bhtuq2JmiU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2022

We’re not sure what West is trying to accomplish with his new outfit, but if the goal is to draw attention to himself (it is), he absolutely has succeeded.