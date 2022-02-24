Watch Tacko Fall Throw Down ‘Statue Of Liberty’ Dunk In G League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Tacko Fall still hasn’t found consistent NBA minutes since leaving the Boston Celtics, but the 7-foot-6 center has played sparingly for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season while also flashing promise in the G League as a member of the Charge.

Fall, a physically imposing figure on the hardwood, really turned heads Wednesday night when he threw down a poster dunk in the Charge’s game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The play-by-play announcer dubbed it a “Statue of Liberty” slam from the former Celtics big man, which seems like a slight exaggeration, but we’ll give Fall the benefit of the doubt.

Check it out below.

Tacko Fall was a fan favorite during his two seasons with the Celtics, even though he only appeared in 26 regular-season games with Boston, mostly in garbage time. He was beloved in the C’s locker room and truly embraced the Boston community.

Fall signed with the Cavs back in September and entered Thursday having appeared in 11 games with the team, averaging 5.4 minutes per contest. It’s unclear if Fall, now 26, ever will carve out a meaningful role in The Association, but he obviously has an excellent attitude and work ethic.

It’s nice to see him show up on highlight reels every now and then.