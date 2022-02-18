Taylor Hall Shows Off Wheels With Sniper Of Goal In Bruins-Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Sit back and relax, because you’ll want to watch this goal from Bruins winger Taylor Hall on a loop.

Hall pretty much went end-to-end in the final minutes of the first period of Boston’s Thursday showing against the New York Islanders, eventually sneaking the puck past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

The winger’s journey started at the boards behind the Bruins’ net, when he dumped the puck across the ice at UBS Arena. Mike Reilly deflected it toward Craig Smith, who knocked it back over to Hall. Then, Hall went flying.

The 2018 Hart Trophy winner carried the puck from the Boston blue-line all the way to the left side of the net, then sniped it into the corner behind the leg of Sorokin.

Hall sneaks one by pic.twitter.com/l5tepDcNWB — NESN (@NESN) February 18, 2022

The goal, which gave Boston a 1-0 lead, was the 11th of the season for Hall.