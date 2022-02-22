TD Garden Marks Twosday With Photo Bruins, Celtics Fans Will Love

NESN Logo Sign In

Like the rest of us, TD Garden hasn’t passed up the chance to celebrate Twosday.

The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics joined number-enthusiasts everywhere in marking the special day that is February 22, 2022 or 2/22/2022. However, TD Garden put its own spin on the day by using the retired jersey numbers of Celtics and Bruins legends that hang in the rafters at the building.

For the uninitiated, Red Auerbach, Boston’s legendary coach, president and general manager is the Celtics’ No. 2. The team retired the number Jan. 4, 1985.

The Bruins’ No. 22 belongs to Willie O’Ree, whose jersey the team retired just a few weeks ago.

The last person to wear the Celtics’ No. 22 was “Easy” Ed Macauley, who starred for Boston between 1950 and 1956. The Celtics retired his number Oct. 16, 1963.

Only TD Garden could mark the palindrome date like this, and the arena played it very well.