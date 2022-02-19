TD Garden No Longer Requiring Proof Of Vaccination To Attend Games

NESN Logo Sign In

TD Garden has updated its vaccine policy for anyone attending games.

The City of Boston lifted its vaccine mandate Friday night, effectively immediately, meaning fans no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entering any establishment.

TD Garden on Saturday released a statement revealing the venue would follow the city’s new guidelines.

“TD Garden, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics announced today they will align with the City of Boston and end the requirement of proof of vaccination at TD Garden effective Monday, February 21, 2022.

“The City of Boston Mask Mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests 2 years old and over to wear a face mask at all times while indoors, except when actively eating or drinking.”

So make sure you still have a mask handy when going out in the city.

The Boston Bruins return home to TD Garden on Monday to host the Colorado Avalanche. The Celtics’ next home game is set for March 1 against the Atlanta Hawks.