Team USA’s Brianna Decker Stretchered Off Ice After Ugly Injury Vs. Finland

Team USA found itself down an important player in its preliminary round game in the 2022 Beijing Olympics against Finland on Thursday morning.

Brianna Decker got tangled up with Ronja Savolainen behind Finland’s net and remained down for several minutes after her leg appeared to get caught under Savolainen’s. The assistant captain could be heard screaming after going down before a stretcher came out.

The USA broadcast announced Decker, who’s participating in her third Olympics, would not return to the game.

Decker won gold in 2018 in PyeongChang and silver in 2014 in Sochi.

It’s unclear the extent of her injury, but it’s serious enough to knock Decker out of the remainder of the tournament. The loss off Decker certainly creates a void in the Team USA lineup, which looks to take home a second straight gold.