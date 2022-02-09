Teams Reportedly Enjoy Talking To Brad Stevens Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline can be a stressful time for teams as they look to bolster their rosters, but Brad Stevens appears to be a breath of fresh air for whoever gives him a call.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations is a nice guy, this much we know from his time serving as the C’s head coach. It seems Stevens keeps that same nice guy energy when receiving or making phone calls about potential trades.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith said one executive told him, “he’s not trying to get blood from a stone and squeeze for “one more thing” like Danny (Ainge) did,” while another said, “It’s less like you’re giving up rights to your first-born.”

Ainge, who’s now with the Utah Jazz organization, has swindled teams in the past and it’s no surprise he was difficult to deal with when the trade deadline rolled around. But Stevens is taking a different approach.

Maybe it will help facilitate a deal for the Celtics, but only time will tell with that.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.