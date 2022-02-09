What Tedy Bruschi Believes Bill Belichick Should Do With Patriots Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots haven’t had an official defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia left New England after the 2017 season. Tedy Bruschi believes that must change.

In recent seasons, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick have combined to form a de facto defensive coordinator, with the latter handling the bulk of play-calling duties. But Bruschi believes the time has come for Bill Belichick to give one of them the official title.

“I’m excited to see the development of Mayo and Steve Belichick,” Bruschi said during Tuesday’s “Merloni & Fauria” episode on WEEI. “I think one of them needs to be named defensive coordinator. It’s got to be somebody. Just give them the jump, give them the authority. Let them develop. I’d like to see that next year.”

Bruschi then was asked to identify which coach he believes has the inside track toward becoming the next Patriots DC.

“Well, I know they had different responsibilities,” he said. “Is Jerod doing a lot of game-planning; does Steve lead the meetings? I mean, then, who’s making the calls? And I’m sure they’ve gone back and forth and all that. I don’t know who has the lead, I don’t have that type of intimate information on who’s in the lead or anything like that. One of them, though, I think there’s always that point where, who’s the de facto coordinator? People looked at (Bill) because there’s no one named. But it’s time this year that somebody needs to be named. Do you think the bold step and give it to your son? I mean, you know how that can be perceived.

“This is what I know, though: I don’t think that Mayo’s there for very long. Because he’s already getting head coaching interviews; his name is out there as a good, young, upcoming coach in terms of how to deal with everyone, from the business community to the football community. And it’s only a matter of time, for me, with Jerod. So, do you go that way? Because, knowing that, if Mayo goes up first, he’s now the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. If he’s gone in a year or two, then Steve can take it from there. Is that a smoother transition? That’s something (Bill) has to consider, also.”

Of course, New England also could hire an external candidate, like Brian Flores, and name them defensive coordinator. That feels unlikely at this point — for a variety of reasons.