NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Among Three Finalists For Texans Job

The Houston Texans have been in no rush to fill their head coaching vacancy, but it appears their list is down to just a few candidates.

Brian Flores, Josh McCown and Jonathan Gannon are the three finalists for the gig, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Hiring Flores would be an interesting move on the Texans’ part given his current lawsuit against the NFL. More specifically, he would be replacing David Culley, a Black man, who was handed a woefully untalented Texans teams last season after getting hired as head coach, only to be fired when they unsurprisingly weren’t successful.

McCown has long been lauded for his abilities to be a de facto coach as a career backup quarterback. He was particularly adored in Houston, which is why the Texans seem most likely to hire him off the street with no official coaching experience.

Gannon, 39, is the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered one of the league’s up-and-coming coaching candidates. Even though he’s younger than 40, he’s coached in varying roles for six different teams in the NFL, so he’s well-known throughout the league.