These Five Wideout Prospects Should Be On Patriots’ Radar In NFL Draft

If the New England Patriots choose to address their need for top-end receiver talent through the 2022 NFL Draft, they’ll have no shortage of options.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off Tuesday in Indianapolis, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spotlighted five wideouts who would be good fits for New England’s Mac Jones-led offense.

The top two on Jeremiah’s list: Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, who could be in play for the Patriots at pick No. 21 overall.

“I think there’s a ton of guys in that range,” Jeremiah said Friday in a conference call with reporters. “The two guys I would keep an eye on with that first-round pick who I think are going to probably come off the board right around there — now, I say that going into the combine, know that — I’m talking about Chris Olave from Ohio State and Jahan Dotson from Penn State. Both these guys are going to run in the 4.3s, so they’re going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit. But both those guys are pristine route runners with big-time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability.

“Talk about Mac and the deep ball he was able to throw in college. He throws a beautiful touch deep ball. When you got guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that’s what Olave and Jahan Dotson can do.”

Olave, a versatile player who also was a factor on special teams for the Buckeyes, has garnered comparisons to Washington Commanders standout Terry McLaurin. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein comped Dotson, who also can play outside or in the slot, to Emmanuel Sanders, who nearly became a Patriot earlier in his career.

“I think Dotson for me, I think he has the best hands in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “He really attacks the football. He’s got outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim. You name it, he can do it. So he’s a really intriguing player to me.