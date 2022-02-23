These Former Patriots Players Were Selected In First USFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans tuning into the latest spring football experiment should see a number of familiar faces.

The relaunched USFL held its inaugural draft Tuesday and Wednesday, and at least a dozen ex-Patriots players were among those selected. None appeared in more than a handful of games for New England, but the draft roster did include a handful of recognizable names.

The USFL season begins Saturday, Aug. 16, with all games being played in Birmingham, Alab. The upstart league will look to avoid the pitfalls that doomed both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL, both of which ceased operations before the end of their first season (though the latter is making a comeback — with NFL collaboration — in 2023).

Here’s a rundown of Patriots alumni who were drafted this week, ordered by round selected:

CB De’Vante Bausby (New Jersey Generals, eighth round)

Bausby spent the final three months of the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He appeared in just one game — the wild-card playoff loss to Buffalo — and is best remembered for being the victim of a particularly ruthless Josh Allen juke.

CB Will Likely (Houston Gamblers, ninth round)

Likely vied for a Patriots roster spot as an undrafted rookie in 2017, playing mostly as a returner. He was released during final cuts.

QB J’Mar Davis-Smith (Birmingham Stallions, 12th round)

Known at the time as J’Mar Smith, the Louisiana Tech generated substantial intrigue when he joined the Patriots as a UDFA in 2020. But that buzz was short-lived. COVID-19 restrictions forced New England to cut 10 players before its first training camp practice, and Davis-Smith was among the casualties. He never latched on with another NFL team.