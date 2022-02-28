These Insane Stats Put Celtics’ Month Of February Into Perspective

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics didn’t end February as they hoped, but they still were the most dominant team in the NBA during the month.

Boston played 11 games in February and finished the month with a 9-2 record. And it wasn’t just that they were beating teams, the Celtics were crushing teams. Boston won by an average of 19.9 points and even had five contests when they didn’t trail once, according to Celtics Stats.

The Celtics finished 9-2 in 11 games played in the month of February



Avg. margin of victory: 19.9 points

Wins by 40+ points: 1

Wins by 30+ points: 3

Wins by 10+ points: 5

Games without trailing: 5 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 28, 2022

Even after a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night the Celtics sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. A few months ago, Boston was closer to the bottom of the conference and now is just five games back of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.

In a month of impressive performances, none can top the squad’s 48-point shellacking of the rival Philadelphia 76ers. Even with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers had not answer for Boston. The month also featured 35-point and 23-point blowouts of the Brooklyn Nets.

Any month that boasts any of these would be a solid month. All three? There hasn’t been one better this season.