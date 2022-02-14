This Angle Of Matthew Stafford No-Look Throw In Super Bowl Is Insane

NESN Logo Sign In

If you didn’t realize just how special one specific Matthew Stafford fourth quarter throw was during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, well, you weren’t alone.

But after seeing extensive footage of Stafford’s second-and-seven pass to receiver Cooper Kupp with 3:07 left in regulation it’s impossible to ignore. And the Los Angeles Rams official Twitter account on Monday shared perhaps the best view of the ridiculous no-look pass from Stafford to Kupp, which went for 22 yards and set LA up in the red zone before the eventual Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

Check it out:

This angle of Matthew Stafford's no-look pass. ??? pic.twitter.com/vwWRUsMekn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky shared an educational break down of the play itself Monday morning, indicating how the Rams quarterback used his eyes and body language to move Bengals safety Vonn Bell (No. 24 in video) all so Kupp could slip behind the defender in coverage. The throw just missed the outstretched arms of Bell, who committed to where Stafford’s eyes were only to realize he was a half-step too late when the ball was released.

Kupp’s reception of the on-the-money throw from Stafford gave the Rams the ball on the Cincinnati 24-yard line with 2:34 remaining and LA needing a touchdown. Kupp later hauled in his second touchdown of the game to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive in which the Rams benefitted from a pair of controversial Bengals penalties in the closing minutes.

That ridiculous throw from Stafford was one of Kupp’s five (!) first-down conversions on the possession. The Offensive Player of the Year finished with eight catches for 92 yards and his second score propelled him to receive Super Bowl MVP honors.