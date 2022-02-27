You Absolutely Need To See This View Of Insane Jeremy Swayman Save

Yes, Brad Marchand deserves plenty of credit for the Bruins’ defeat of the San Jose Sharks, considering he scored Boston’s first two goals. But goaltender Jeremy Swayman was a crucial part of the victory, especially as the Sharks moved in on an offensive onslaught in a one-goal game in the final minutes.
Swayman made four crucial saves late in the third period, at one point laying out to make a perfect glove save and stop San Jose’s momentum. Describing it hardly does it justice, but the Bruins tweeted out video of the save — in close-up, slow motion glory.
Swayman — who was praised by head coach Bruce Cassidy prior to Saturday’s game — finished the night with 15 saves in what turned into a 3-1 Boston victory.