This Tweet From Saints’ Alvin Kamara Did Not Age Very Well At All

Kamara will appear in court Monday

by

Alvin Kamara’s weekend trip to Las Vegas did not go off without a hitch.

Kamara, who was in the Entertainment Capital of the World for the 2022 Pro Bowl, was arrested Sunday night on a battery charge. According to ESPN citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident involving the New Orleans Saints running back occurred at a nightclub the day before the AFC-NFC showdown.

Ironically enough, one of Kamara’s last tweets before his arrest portrayed the five-time Pro Bowl selection as being drama-free.

“Things always find me!! I just be out the way tryna chill though,” Kamara posted Friday night.

Kamara, whose bail was set at $5,000, is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

NESN?s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More NFL:

This Ex-Patriots Practice Squadder Will Play Key Role In Super Bowl LVI
Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder
Previous Article

Celtics’ Dennis Schröder Speaks On NBA Trade Deadline Speculation
Boston College men's hockey bench
Next Article

Men’s Beanpot Preview: Can BC End Northeastern’s Dominant Run?

Picked For You

Related