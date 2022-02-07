This Tweet From Saints’ Alvin Kamara Did Not Age Very Well At All

NESN Logo Sign In

Alvin Kamara’s weekend trip to Las Vegas did not go off without a hitch.

Kamara, who was in the Entertainment Capital of the World for the 2022 Pro Bowl, was arrested Sunday night on a battery charge. According to ESPN citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident involving the New Orleans Saints running back occurred at a nightclub the day before the AFC-NFC showdown.

Ironically enough, one of Kamara’s last tweets before his arrest portrayed the five-time Pro Bowl selection as being drama-free.

“Things always find me!! I just be out the way tryna chill though,” Kamara posted Friday night.

Kamara, whose bail was set at $5,000, is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

NESN?s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank