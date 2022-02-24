Boston College Products Playing In Women’s Lacrosse World Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

A trio of Boston College products will represent Team USA at the upcoming Women’s Lacrosse World Championship.

Sam Apuzzo and Dempsey Arsenault, who graduated in 2019, and current graduate student Charlotte North were selected to the 18-player roster, according to Brian Logue of USA Lacrosse Magazine. All three are playing in their first senior world championship for Team USA.

Team USA enters the event as the top seed of a record 30 countries that are expected to send teams. Canada, England, Australia and Scotland also are among top teams.

Apuzzo, who in 2018 won the Tewaaraton Award as the top collegiate women’s lacrosse player, currently is an assistant coach with the Eagles. She helped the squad to three national title appearances and a pair of undefeated regular seasons. The attacker holds program records in career points (390), goals (278) and draw controls (444). It took just 25 games for her to reach 100 points, which is tied with Kenzie Kent for a school record.

Arsenault, who is from New Hampton, N.H., was the No. 2 overall pick in the now-defunct Women’s Professional Lacrosse League in 2019 — coming in behind Apuzzo, who went No. 1 overall. She was the ACC Midfielder of the Year in 2019 and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

North is in her final season with the Eagles, having transferred to Boston College from Duke for the 2020 season. The attacker was named the Tewaaraton Award winner as a senior in 2021 after setting a single-season NCAA record in goals (102). She also set the NCAA tournament record in goals with 31 as Boston College claimed its first national championship last season.

The Women’s Lacrosse World Championship is scheduled for June 29-July 9 at Towson University.