Three Trends To Know Before Betting On NFL Pro Bowl — Yes, Seriously

The NFL Pro Bowl has been and continues to be widely mocked by football fans due to the fact it’s really more of an All-Star offensive showcase than it is a hard fought football game.
And no, the Pro Bowl isn’t exactly an event where the most casual bettors will feel the need to place a wager on. Admittedly, it’s probably for those who spend their time watching MAAC college football in the middle of the week or those who previously have dabbled with the odds and ends including (but not limited to) corn hole, motorsports and now the winter olympics.
In other words, the Pro Bowl in most cases is for the die hards, the degenerates, if you will.
Nevertheless, there remains a market for it, and those bettors certainly are gearing up for another day of football.
DraftKings Sportsbook has released it Pro Bowl betting odds ahead of Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The AFC is a one-point favorite entering the clash against the NFC with the total set at 62.5. The AFC is -115 on the moneyline while the NFC is -105.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Arizona Cardinals dual threat Kyler Murray will be the starters behind center. You can check out the full rosters and some rule changes here.
Here are three betting trends to know before placing you wager:
— The AFC has won each of the last four Pro Bowls and holds a 25-22 advantage in the all-time series. The AFC also has a lot less players who held out from the game, as opposed to the NFC who will be without Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
— The Pro Bowl underdog has went 12-4 against the spread dating back to 2004.
— Despite the mindset that Sunday’s game will be an All-Star game full of highlight-reel offensive performances, it is the Under that has cashed in five of the past seven Pro Bowls and three of past four. The past five games have averaged 52 total points with winning team averaging 31.4 points per game. There also will be some changes this year which make the clock go faster.