Three Trends To Know Before Betting On NFL Pro Bowl — Yes, Seriously

The NFL Pro Bowl has been and continues to be widely mocked by football fans due to the fact it’s really more of an All-Star offensive showcase than it is a hard fought football game.

And no, the Pro Bowl isn’t exactly an event where the most casual bettors will feel the need to place a wager on. Admittedly, it’s probably for those who spend their time watching MAAC college football in the middle of the week or those who previously have dabbled with the odds and ends including (but not limited to) corn hole, motorsports and now the winter olympics.

In other words, the Pro Bowl in most cases is for the die hards, the degenerates, if you will.

Nevertheless, there remains a market for it, and those bettors certainly are gearing up for another day of football.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released it Pro Bowl betting odds ahead of Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The AFC is a one-point favorite entering the clash against the NFC with the total set at 62.5. The AFC is -115 on the moneyline while the NFC is -105.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Arizona Cardinals dual threat Kyler Murray will be the starters behind center. You can check out the full rosters and some rule changes here.

Here are three betting trends to know before placing you wager: