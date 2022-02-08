Titans Extend Contract Of Ex-Patriots Linebacker Mike Vrabel As Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Vrabel will remain in position as head coach of the Tennessee Titans following the 2022 season, as the team on Tuesday announced a contract extension for the former New England Patriots linebacker.

The terms of the new deal were not made public by the team, but Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk noted that Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, who also was extended Tuesday, were under contract through 2022.

The news comes after Vrabel and the rest of the Titans coaching staff led the AFC to a win over the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

Vrabel was selected as the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association after leading the Titans to a second consecutive AFC South title and a 12-5 record. His 43 wins across four seasons are tied for a franchise record, and he is one of just two Titans head coaches to record four winning seasons in his first four at the helm.

Through eight seasons in New England (2001-2008), Vrabel won three Super Bowls and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod (2007). He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

