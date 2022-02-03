Tom Brady Career Earnings: Reported Estimate Of How Much Money QB Made

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady sure made a good living playing football.

Not only did he secure seven Super Bowl rings and cement himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He also earned a boatload of cash, both on and off the field.

According to Spotrac, Brady made about $293 million in salary and bonuses during his 22-year career, which he slapped a bow on Tuesday by announcing his retirement.

That hefty figure — which could have been more had Brady not signed below-market contracts with the New England Patriots — represents an NFL record, although it’ll presumably be surpassed in the near future by Patrick Mahomes and others.

It’s also just a fraction of Brady’s overall payday. He frequently had the NFL’s top-selling jersey — and thus a fat royalty check — and capitalized on many notable endorsement opportunities, striking deals with Under Armour, T-Mobile, Subway and FTX, among others.

Sportico this week estimated that Brady earned $180 million off the field over the past 22 years from endorsements, licensing, appearances and memorabilia. Add that to his aforementioned earnings between the lines, and you’re talking about an estimated $475 million total.

That, according to Sportico, is a record for an NFL player while active. It reportedly would rank No. 22 among athletes all time, not adjusted for inflation. (Michael Jordan is No. 1.)