Tom Brady Explains What He ‘Loves’ About Joe Burrow’s Game

Joe Burrow has a fan in the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Bengals superstar appeared on the latest episode of Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, one day after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Super Bowl LVI. The recently retired future Hall of Famer acknowledged an attribute of the 25-year-old that he really admires.

” … There are very few ways to display toughness for a quarterback,” Brady said, as transcribed by Bengals.com. “We don’t play at the line of scrimmage, we don’t have to block, we don’t have to tackle, we don’t have to hit anybody. The way we can show our toughness is to stand in the pocket and make throws. Sometimes you get the (crap) knocked out of you and you got to get up and go on to the next play.

“You don’t ever want to show anyone, ‘Man, you really got me good on that.’ I think what I love about Joe’s game is he does just that. He gets knocked down, he gets up and he’s ready for the next play.”

Burrow will need to leave everything he has on the SoFi Stadium field if the Bengals want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in the franchise’s history. Cincy’s offensive line is pretty shaky and few groups can get after the quarterback like Aaron Donald and company.