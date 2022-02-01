Tom Brady Jokes About Potential New Hobby After Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady likely is going to stay busy after he finally decides to move on from the NFL.

Brady is a devoted family fan, so he surely will be spending a lot of time with his wife and three children. The future Hall of Fame quarterback also has a number of off-the-field ventures, including a production company and a new clothing line.

But Brady always has been one to push himself the extra mile throughout his playing career, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the seven-time Super Bowl champion makes his plate even more full after he retires. On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady joked that drinking could be one of those new additions.

It might not even be a complete joke either, as Brady clearly enjoys an adult beverage every now and then. We’ve seen him chug a beer in the blink of an eye on national television, and who could forget the performance from Tequila Tom during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship celebration last year?

Who knows, maybe Brady will even launch his own brand of booze at some point down the line. The possibilities are endless when you’re the great football player of all time.