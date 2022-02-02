Patriots’ Devin McCourty Had Funniest Post About Tom Brady Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Of all the posts about Tom Brady retiring, Devin McCourty might’ve authored the one that elicited the most laughs.

McCourty spent 10 seasons as Brady’s teammate with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. And the Patriots safety is keenly aware of the role Brady played in helping him have a winning career.

“Thanks Tom Brady I could have been Jason McCourty but you were my QB so I got to win,” McCourty wrote in an Instagram post. ” … Congrats on a hell of a journey – Dmac.”

Devin’s brother, Jason, who played two seasons in New England and won a Super Bowl with Brady, shared a post of his own, including a video of his son reacting to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

Take a look:

The Brady admiration runs deep in the McCourty household! The first video represents the excitement and joy we?ve all had over the last 22 years watching Tom define what greatness looks like. The last video represents the sadness we will all have on Sunday?s realizing the ? — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 1, 2022

Brady’s retirement announcement has proven divisive due to its complete omission of the Patriots. Former New England linebacker Ted Johnson on Tuesday claimed Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a “tantrum” after reading Brady’s post.

However, if Brady’s former Patriots teammates feel slighted, they’re doing a great job of hiding it.