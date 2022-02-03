Check Out Sports Illustrated’s Two Covers For Tom Brady Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

For the 26th and, perhaps, final time, Tom Brady is a Sports Illustrated cover athlete.

The 44-year-old quarterback officially hung up his cleats this week, sparking a truly bizarre two days’ worth of reaction. On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated revealed the two covers it will run to commemorate Brady’s retirement: one of him wearing a New New England Patriots uniform, another of him playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Take a look:

Tom Brady fans, get your SI Retirement Commemorative issue here ? https://t.co/ZrVP1DYly4 pic.twitter.com/r0kIJgZW6g — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2022

Both of those are fine, but they’re not among Brady’s best SI covers.

