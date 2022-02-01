No One Is Happier Than Jets That Tom Brady Is Finally Retiring

The Jets did a good tweet

Tom Brady can’t hurt the New York Jets anymore.

The legendary quarterback officially made it official Tuesday, retiring from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons. That development is to the absolute delight of the Jets, one of Brady’s longest-standing rivals.

The Jets did follow up by saying “Congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career ? We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will.”

Brady’s longtime dominance of the Jets obviously came as a member of the New England Patriots. His team went 30-7 in his starts against New York, with Brady throwing for more than 9,000 yards with 60 touchdowns.

And while the Jets obviously didn’t have to deal with Brady after he left for Tampa Bay, they got together one last time in January, and, well, it was vintage Brady. The QB orchestrated a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive that ended with a picture-perfect touchdown pass.

