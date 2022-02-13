Tom Brady Unretirement Rumors Gain Real Legitimacy With This Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady might be on the field in 2022 after all.

The legendary quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, but that hasn’t stopped many from speculating that the 44-year-old could wind up changing his mind. Many believe that Brady would not want to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he eventually decides to return for another season.

However, neither Brady nor the Bucs are eliminating the possibility of the legendary quarterback returning to Tampa for the 2022 season, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

“The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement,” the two wrote, “and sources say they would do whatever is necessary for him to return — a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.”

If Tom Brady?s does, indeed, stay retired, expect the #Bucs to swing big at QB ? just like they did when they landed Brady. https://t.co/fcl9bKrPzY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Whether Brady eventually puts his cleats back on remains to be seen. It’s hard to envision such a decision coming in the immediate future.

One thing we can say with near certainty: Speculation about Brady unretiring isn’t going anywhere, and likely will continue into 2023 if the future Hall of Famer hasn’t already returned by then.