Tom Brady Shares Retirement Update In Final Episode Of QB’s Podcast

Speculation has swirled that Tom Brady, less than three weeks into retirement, might already be angling for an NFL comeback.

But as of Monday, the future Hall of Fame quarterback remained retired.

“I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision,” Brady said on the season finale of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “All you can do is take it day by day. Nothing’s promised for us. I’m going to do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with.

“So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead, and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year.”

In an earlier podcast episode, Brady used the words “never say never” to answer a question about whether he’d ever play in the NFL again. Longtime teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman both have said they wouldn’t be surprised if he returns. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to either release Brady or place him on the reserve/retired list, and they reportedly hope he’ll be back for the 2022 season.

“The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, “and sources say they would do whatever is necessary for him to return — a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.”

With Brady still not dismissing comeback rumors, expect this story to linger deep into the NFL offseason.