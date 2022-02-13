Tom Brady Tweets Disappointment About Not Playing In Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady will not be taking the SoFi Stadium field Sunday night, and he’s not happy about it.

The final game of the 2021 NFL season has arrived, and it will be either the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals raising the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done. Brady had a Super Bowl LVI calendar reminder set in his phone and he was a bit ticked off when the notification came through at noon ET.

That wasn’t the only way Brady expressed displeasure about not reaching the 11th Super Bowl of his storied career. The future Hall of Fame quarterback noted his desire to be working this weekend in the comment section of a Gisele Bundchen Instagram post.

Time will tell if Brady puts in a reminder for Super Bowl LVII. At the very minimum, there’s a non-zero chance that his retirement ends up being short-lived.

