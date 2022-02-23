Trae Young Hilariously Responds To NSFW Chant From New York Crowd

NESN Logo Sign In

Trae Young certainly isn’t well-liked in New York.

The 23-year-old led the Atlanta Hawks past the Knicks in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs and the hate has been strong for him around the city since.

Rapper Cordae was performing a concert in New York on Monday night and at one point the crowd even joined together in a NSFW chant at the expense of the Hawks guard.

Young took to Twitter with a hilarious response of his own and didn’t seem too bothered.

The Young-Knicks rivalry will continue with at least one more matchup this season scheduled for March 22 in New York — and there’s sure to be more chants just like this one.