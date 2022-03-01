Trent Frederic Goes At It With Brendan Lemieux Early Vs. Kings

Frederic leads the team in fighting majors

by

Trent Frederic took his place atop the Bruins’ leaderboards Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings — by earning his team-high fourth fighting major of the season.

Frederic dropped the gloves with Kings’ winger Brendan Lemieux with less than five minutes remaining in the first period. The incident certainly brought some life back into Crypto.com Arena, where the Kings trailed 2-0 early thanks to a pair of goals from Jake DeBrusk.

The tilt came right after a faceoff. Both the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Frederic and 6-foot-1, 215-pound Lemieux got some pretty solid shots off before the referees broke them up.

You can check out the fight here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

