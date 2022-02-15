Trevor Story To Red Sox? Why Free Agency Splash Does (And Doesn’t) Work

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Yes, the Red Sox already have a shortstop. Perhaps you’ve heard of him?

While replacing Xander Bogaerts likely isn’t atop Boston’s list of priorities this offseason, it of course is worth considering whether any of the top shortstop talent available on the free agent market — and there is a lot of it — could fit in with the Red Sox.

We already examined whether it makes sense for the Red Sox to shell out on Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story presents another intriguing opportunity.

Story has spent all six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies, and while he has racked up two All-Star selections and a pair of Silver Sluggers, he is coming off a much quieter campaign.

Should the next phase of the former first-round pick’s career take place in Boston? Let’s discuss.

Info

Position: Shortstop

Age: 29 (Nov. 15, 1992)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 213 pounds

Bats: Right

Throws: Right