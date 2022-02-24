Troy Aikman Reportedly Could Leave FOX Sports For ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime FOX Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman reportedly could soon leave the network for a position with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Aikman, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, is in “deep negotiations” with ESPN to become the lead analyst of the network’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast. Marchand wrote how Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is “an expectation that it will be finalized.”

Marchand explained that while the exact numbers pertaining to Aikman’s potential deal are not yet completed, it is “expected to be comparable to or exceed” the 10-year, $180 million agreement Tony Romo signed with CBS Sports.

It it not yet known who Aikman would partner with, though, Marchand specifically noted fellow FOX broadcaster and play-by-play man Joe Buck and NBC Sports’ Al Michaels.

Aikman also had been rumored to leave for Amazon. It was thought Aikman could work with Michaels at the network.