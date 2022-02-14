Twitter Shreds NBC Super Bowl Broadcast After Mickey Guyton Anthem Error

The NBC broadcast got off to an inexcusably rough start during Sunday’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI as the network mixed up singers Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton during the live rendition of the National Anthem.
Aiko, a Los Angeles native, first sang “America the Beautiful” before Guyton, a breakout country star, was set to perform the anthem. The error came as the broadcast identified Guyton as Aiko at the beginning of the performance.
It caused many to trash the broadcast before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals even took the field.
Fortunately for Guyton, she did put together a rendition that caused many to speak highly before kickoff.
NBC has since apologized for the error.
NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.