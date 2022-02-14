Twitter Shreds NBC Super Bowl Broadcast After Mickey Guyton Anthem Error

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBC broadcast got off to an inexcusably rough start during Sunday’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI as the network mixed up singers Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton during the live rendition of the National Anthem.

Aiko, a Los Angeles native, first sang “America the Beautiful” before Guyton, a breakout country star, was set to perform the anthem. The error came as the broadcast identified Guyton as Aiko at the beginning of the performance.

It caused many to trash the broadcast before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals even took the field.

The look you give when you are NOT Jhene Aiko #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rJNWzRXyDe — Melissa G (@MelissaGoBlue) February 13, 2022

Not them showing Mickey Guyton with Jhene Aiko's name underneath. Come on now… pic.twitter.com/EVAKQ1ZOnc — ???? ????? ??????????. (@travisfromdabk_) February 13, 2022

Mickey Guyton slays the anthem.



Too bad the same couldn't be said for whoever wound up confusing for her Jhene Aiko. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wGVfKR8ash — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 13, 2022

The camera man didn't know who Jhene Aiko was. MAJOR FAIL! #Superbowl — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) February 13, 2022

Not them putting Jhene Aiko name under Mickey Guytin. NFL diversity inclusion team Slack bout to ring off ???#SBLVI pic.twitter.com/5EegbrXqPy — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) February 13, 2022

Fortunately for Guyton, she did put together a rendition that caused many to speak highly before kickoff.

NBC has since apologized for the error.

