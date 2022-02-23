Urho Vaakanainen Update: Bruce Cassidy Indicates Further Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

Urho Vaakanainen wasn’t feeling well immediately before Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, as explained by Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy after the win, which led him to be a late scratch from Boston’s lineup.

Cassidy offered a brief update on the defenseman’s situation Wednesday, noting how Vaakanainen did not travel with the group as they set out for a six-game road trip.

“He’s back in Boston. Not a lot of change there,” Cassidy said before Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken. “Obviously he needs to get back on the ice and skating before we think about bringing him on board.”

Vaakanainen suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 1 before the NHL All-Star break. He since has played two games — Feb. 17 against the Islanders and Feb. 19 against the Senators — while logging 20 minutes of ice time in each contest.

Connor Clifton stepped in for Vaakanainen during Boston’s 5-1 win against Colorado. Clifton skated as a third-pair defenseman, along with Derek Forbort, during Wednesday’s practice.

Vaakanainen, 23, has four points on four assists in 15 games this season.

The Bruins will return to the ice Thursday against the Kraken with Jake DeBrusk joining Boston’s top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.