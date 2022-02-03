USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Subs In, Immediately Scores Vs. Honduras

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Pulisic certainly didn’t take long to make his presence felt for the United States Men’s National Team in their match with Honduras on Wednesday.

Pulisic didn’t start for the USMNT in the World Cup Qualifier against Honduras, but he was brought onto the pitch as a substitute in the 64th minute and three minutes later found the back of the net.

The 23-year-old entered the game and immediately was fouled leading to a U.S. free kick on the offensive end. The ball scooted out of bounds resulting in a corner for the Americans and Pulisic was able to put the loose ball in the back of the net to extend the United States’ lead to three.

You can check out a clip of the goal below:

With the goal, Pulisic now has 18 in his young international career, including two in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

If he’s able to keep up this level of the play and the USMNT are able to clinch a ticket to the World Cup, they could make some noise.