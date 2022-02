NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron arrived in style to the NHL All-Star Game.

The Boston Bruins captain showed up to T-Mobile Arena in style ahead of Saturday’s event. Bergeron, who was happy his three kids were making memories of the weekend in Las Vegas, walked into the building with his three kids.

Check it out:

They certainly look ready.

The NHL All-Star Game begins at 3 p.m. ET.