Watch Jake DeBrusk Score Winning Goal In Overtime Vs. Kraken

The Bruins have Jake DeBrusk to thank for their 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

DeBrusk earned his keep in the first period Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, when he scored to tie the game 1-1. But the winger — who was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — later potted the winner in overtime.

The winning shot came as DeBrusk flew up into the attacking zone and fired away, sneaking the puck past the stick side of Philipp Grubauer.

Have yourself a night, Jake DeBrusk pic.twitter.com/VDkp1Jfezo — NESN (@NESN) February 25, 2022

With the win, the Bruins improved to 30-17-4.