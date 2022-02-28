Watch Kyle Larson Win Wise Power 400 After Electric Finish Sunday

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson is in the zone right now.

The 29-year-old finished off the 2021 season with wins in four of the final five NASCAR Cup Series races of the season and earned his first of 2022 with an electric victory Sunday in the Wise Power 400.

Daniel Suarez actually held on to the lead with two laps remaining, but Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, was able to pass him down the stretch to take home the win at Auto Club Speedway.

You can check out a video of the final four laps of Sunday’s race below:

The final four laps were INCREDIBLE.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/dYZIIa2rs9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 28, 2022

Not everybody was pleased with Larson’s win — namely Chase Elliott — but it certainly was a wild day in Fontana, CA.