Wes Welker, Former Patriots Wide Receiver, Joining Dolphins Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Patriots play the Miami Dolphins next season, they will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Former New England wideout Wes Welker is set to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff under his former San Francisco 49ers colleague Mike McDaniel, the team announced Friday.

Welker will serve as the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach, which is the same role he held with the San Francisco 49ers for the last three seasons. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Welker worked with the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant and special teams assistant.

The 40-year-old played for the Patriots from 2007 to 2012, where he earned a pair of first-team All-Pro selections. He led the league in receptions in three of those seasons. His time in New England was the most productive of his 12-year NFL career.

His 672 receptions while a member of the Patriots remains a franchise record. He also is third in Patriots history with 7,459 receiving yards and fifth in all-time punt return yards (1,185).

Welker appeared in 14 games with the Dolphins as a rookie and played there for three seasons before joining the Patriots. He finished his career out with the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams before retiring in 2015.

The NFL has yet to announce the 2022 schedule, so it’s unclear exactly when there will be another reunion between Welker and his former team.