What Bruce Cassidy Expects From Jack Studnicka After Call Up To Bruins

Jack Studnicka will get another shot at the Bruins lineup Thursday night.

The Bruins center was recalled from Providence ahead of Boston’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. Studnicka has gotten a few looks this season but has another opportunity ahead of him with the B’s being without Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Studnicka long has been toted as a top prospect for the B’s, and head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down what he expects from the 22-year-old.

“He has to play to what the people are around him and still be true to himself,” Cassidy told reporters after Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “Obviously playing with (Trent Frederic) and (Nick) Foligno, it’s a little more straight-line hockey. Play behind their D when the situation dictates, make a play when you have time and space. Be good defensively, obviously, when you’re a center iceman, 200-foot game. He’s playing with two guys who have both played center in their careers, so if he ends up switched in the D zone, just do your job and help the team win, essentially.

“I don’t want to sit here and say he has to do this, he has to replace Bergy. No one’s going to replace Bergy. No one’s going to replace March. And then win his share of puck battles. That’s always been a challenge for Jack, is it’s a heavier league. We’re playing against a fast, heavy team (Thursday), so we’ll see how he does. He’s been better in Providence of late. That’s good. He’s coming up here, hopefully he’s in a good frame of mind.”

We’ll see if Studnicka will be able to find his groove when the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.